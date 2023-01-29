Veteran Kannada Actor Mandeep Roy Passes Away At 72

In what came as a shocking news from Sandalwood, renowned actor Mandeep Roy breathed his last on Sunday morning at the age of 72. The news has sent a wave of grief and shock across the Kannada film industry. According to media reports, Mandeep Roy was hospitalised in December 2022 after he had suffered a massive heart attack. He passed away at a private hospital where he was undergoing a medical treatment. The media reports also suggested that Mandeep Roy's daughter Akshatha told the media that his last rites will be performed at Hebbal crematorium today in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

For the uninitiated, Mandeep Roy is a known face in the Kannada film industry. He made his debut in Sandalwood industry with Minchina Oota in the year 1981. He carved a niche for himself with his comic roles and won millions of hearts with his perfect comic timings. In fact, in his career so far, Mandeep had acted in around 500 films and it was always a treat to watch him perform on the big screen. Some of his films included Kushi, Amrithadhare, Kurigaalu Saar Kurugaalu, etc. It was reported that Mandeep Roy shared a great bond with Shankar Nag and had even acted with big stars like Rajkumar and Anant Nag.

Recently, the Kannada film industry witnessed a massive jolt after the demise of another renowned senior actor. We are talking about Lakshman who had died of a heart attack at his residence on January 23 this year. The actor had worked with legendary actors like Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Rajinikanth and was also a part of Yash starrer KGF. It was reported that he had reported of chest congestion and was rushed to the hospital. While he was sent home after a few ECG tests, he passed away at his residence.