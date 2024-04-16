Dwarakish Death: Why Did Kannada Actor & Director Sell His House? SHOCKING Truth Revealed

WHY DID DWARAKISH SELL HIS BANGALORE HOUSE AHEAD HIS DEATH?

Dwarakish did an interview with B. Ganapathi. In the interview, he was asked the reason behind selling his Bangalore's HRS Layout house. Dwarakish who used to live with his two wives said in the interview, "The house was too big. There are three of us. We didn't need such a big house for three people." He further added that the other reason to sell the house was him having other debts. TV9 reports the late director saying, "A small house was enough for us, and a good night's sleep is not important to us. I was scared in such a big house. We sold that house for that." Dwarakish further claimed to have no pain and regret after selling the house. He stated to be contend with his life and the kindof person he became over time.

