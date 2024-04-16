Dwarakish Funeral: Here’s When Late Kannada Actor’s Last Rites Will Take Place

Dwarakish Funeral Date & Time: The south Indian film industry is in a state of mourning as it has lost two renowned artists today. After the unfortunate demise of Malayalam music composer and singer KG Kalayan, the sudden death of Kannada actor Dwarakish. According to media reports, Dwarakish breathed his last at his residence. He was 81. His demise has sent a wave of a shock and grief among his massive fan following.

Advertisement

Kannada Actor Dwarakish Death Reason

It is reported that Dwarakish was suffering from senility and passed away due to age related issues. Meanwhile, some media reports also stated that the veteran actor also died of a heart attack. For the uninitiated, Dwarakish has been associated with the Kannada film industry for around 5 decades and has given us several hit films

Advertisement