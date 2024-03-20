From Kannada To Bollywood: Ashwatthama Embraces Pan-Indian Transformation With Shahid Kapoor As Lead

Ashwatthama Update: Four years ago, the Kannada film industry buzzed with talks of a movie named Ashwatthama, starring Dr. Shivaraj Kumar and directed by Sachin Ravi, known for his work on Srimannarayan. The project, under the production of Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, encountered an interesting turn when Anoop Bhandari also announced a film of the same name with Sudeep.

This sparked a week of intense discussion among fans online. However, in a recent development, Ashwatthama has transitioned from a regional project to a Bollywood production titled Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. This update was revealed at the Prime Video event in Mumbai yesterday (March 19), signaling a significant shift in the movie's direction.

During the event, Sachin Ravi expressed his lifelong fascination with the character of Ashwatthama and disclosed his dreams of creating a film based on the mythological figure. Significantly, the film, while being produced in Hindi, will also be available in Kannada, offering a unique opportunity for Kannadiga audiences to enjoy this Mahabharata epic tale.

Furthermore, the movie will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, expanding its reach across India. Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh's husband, has stepped in as the producer, taking over from Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah. Vishnu Bhagnani and Deepika Deshmukh are also involved in the project's production.

