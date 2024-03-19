Kantara Fills The PVP Stage With A Divine Performance! Have A look!

Hombale Films is undoubtedly the biggest production house in Indian cinema. While the leading production house has boomed the Indian cinema with their blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend, and Prabhas-PPrashanth Neel's 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', their next biggest project, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', is hugely awaited by the fans and the audiences. It can't be denied that the first film in the franchise, 'Kantara: A Legend', gave audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience with a rich divine experience like never before. The theatrical experience etched a place in the audience's heart and memory, and when Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films announced the prequel 'Kantara:Chapter 1', the excitement to watch another divine theatrical experience skyrocketed. While the film is still in its shooting stage, there is a big announcement that is sure to surprise everyone. Today, on Amazon Prime Video, the grand announcement of Prime Video Slates has unveiled that the much-ambitious Kantara: Chapter 1 will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run. Since the release date has not been revealed, the announcement is sure to put a smile on everyone's face. Amazon Prime Video has collaborated with Hombale Films as Kantara's official digital partner. The prequel will see multi-faceted Rishabh Shetty come back as the actor-director, and Hombale Films will bankroll it on a mammoth budget. Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting line-up of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.
