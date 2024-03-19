Puneeth Rajkumar Jackie Re-release Box Office Collection: Appu's Cult Classic Re-releases Amid Fans Excitement

Jackie Re-Release Box Office Collection: Late Puneeth Rajkumar, the Kannada superstar's cult film Jackie, which was written and directed by Duniya Vijay, hit the screens for the second time on March 17. The movie was originally released in 2010 and became a super blockbuster by making over Rs 30 Crore against the budget of Rs 7.5 Crore.

Advertisement

The movie stars Bhavana as the female lead and Jackie won applause for various aspects of the movie including the music, dialogues, lyrics, and technicalities. Jackie won the 'Best Film' award from the Filmfare Awards-South. Fans of the superstar made beelines at the theatres on March 15 to watch the re-release of the super hit film.

Advertisement

Jackie Synopsis

The movie is about a happy-go-lucky guy Jackie, who lives with his mother and dreams of making it big in the real estate without having to work harder. He decides to help the daughter of a priest elope with her lover, who is a human trafficker. Unknown of the same, when the priest accuses him of helping them out, Jackie takes the responsibility to track her down. Meanwhile, a CID team is behind Jackie for hiding a prisoner who escaped.

Advertisement

Puneeth Rajkumar Jackie Re-release Box Office Collection

While the patronage is undoubtedly one of its kind for the late actor, who is a demi-god for the people of Karnataka, the box office collection of Jackie movie's re-release also is a stark example of how Puneeth Rajkumar was loved and admired by his fans. The Jackie movie had collected somewhere between Rs 2.7 Crore to Rs 3.2 Crore Gross, making the movie another blockbuster at the box office. Check out the tweet below.

Advertisement

Jackie Cast

The movie stars Puneeth Rajkumar as Janakirama aka Jackie. Bhavana played the role of Jackie's love interest Lakshmi. Sumithra as Jayamma, Harshika Poonacha as Yashoda, Vikas as Parangi Seena, Rangayana Raghu as Meese Bheemanna, Bullet Prakash as Malgere Sanna, M.S. Umesh, Mithra, Sampath Raj, Krishna, Shobharaj, Ravi Kale, Vaijanath Biradar, and Honnavalli Krishna among others played important characters. Duniya Soori, Yogaraj Bhat, and V. Harikrishna made special appearances in the title song.

Advertisement

Jackie Crew