Rishab Shetty Treats Fans With Adorable Throwback Pics From Childhood Days Performing Yakshagana

Yakshagana is a folklore dance form to which Rishab Shetty elaborately used in the global sensation 'Kantara : The Legend'. The popular folkfore dance was used in the track Varahroopam in Kantara and he even performed it live infront of the audiences during the Amazon Prime Video event where the prequel 'Kantara Chapter 1' was announced.

Hombale Films bankrollled Kantara A Legend was humongous success and it gave the audiences a divine experience like never before. Following the roaring response to the film, the esteemed production house is set to return with the prequel 'Kantara: Chapter 1' that will again see Rishab Shetty as a actor and director and the film is said to be much bigger than the first part.

This also stands testimony to the saying that Rishab Shetty is heavily connected to his roots and the culture. Wherever he go, he make sure to follow the culture and tradition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty, who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding 'Kantara: A Legend', has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.