Sonu Srinivas Gowda Aka The Reel Rani Gets Bail In The Child Adoption Case

Reel Rani Sonu Srinivas Gowda, previously detained over illegal child adoption charges, has been granted bail, in the latest update. The Bangalore Rural Principal District Court made this decision, paving the way for her expected release from jail on April 5. At first, Sonu Srinivas found herself in legal trouble after allegedly housing an 8-year-old girl from Raichur without proper authorization.

Her arrest came on the morning of March 22, following a combined effort by the Child Protection Department and police officers of the region. After being taken into custody, Sonu Srinivas faced a four-day police interrogation. This was before the court decided to move her to judicial custody. The situation escalated when the police also brought in the child's parents for questioning regarding the matter.