Toxic: Kareena Kapoor Talks About Shooting For Her South Debut With Yash; All The Deets You Need To Know

Kareena Kapoor Talks About Her South Debut With Yash: Following the humongous success of KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, Rocking Star, as his fans refer to him, Yash took his sweet time to announce his next project. After much thought and deliberation, Yash finally announced Geethu Mohandas as the director of his upcoming film, Yash 19, titled Toxic.

Advertisement

In the first week of December 2023, the official title and teaser of the first look poster were dropped by the filmmakers, to satiate the fans. Ever since, there have been many rumours and updates about Yash's Toxic movie, especially about the cast and crew. While it was highly believed that Sai Pallavi would be playing the female lead character in the film, the latest buzz almost confirms Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan as the film's leading lady, and it has come directly from the horse's mouth.

Advertisement

The teaser of the film's title was released along with the actor's first look glance. The fans of the KGF actor are happy as well as excited for Toxic. The short glance showed many villains similar to the 'Joker' from the DC comics. The film's tagline reads 'A fairytale for the grown-up.' This Geethu Mohandas' directorial is said to be an action-adventure with a mystery drama woven into the story.

Advertisement

Photo Credit:

Kareena Kapoor Talks About Shooting For Her South Debut

Speaking about her grand South debut, Kareena Kapoor answering to a fan on a Zoom meeting said, "Now, like I said, I might be doing a very big South film. Now it's like, all pan-India so I don't know where I'll be shooting, but I'm excited for all my fans to know that it's going to be the first time that I will be doing this," Kareena said during a fan interaction,(sic)."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kareena, whose upcoming film with Tabu and Kriti Sanon titled 'Crew' is ready to hit the screens. In addition, the actress is also shooting for director Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again.'