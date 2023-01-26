Kranti Twitter Review: Fans Call Darshan's Mass Entertainer ‘Pakka PAISA Vasool' Movie, See Reactions

Kannada actor Darshan's highly talked-about movie Kranti has hit theatres on January 26. Kranti is expected to break all Kannada industry records, keeping the rage and stardom that Darshan possesses. Meanwhile, the film has been released on around 350 to 400 screens across Karnataka. It is said to be Darshan's biggest release in his career. On the other hand, as per estimates, 75,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day.

This proves that Darshan's Kranti has real buzz going around amongst the audience, and that only through booking the movie has it already collected Rs. 1.96 crore. Despite a grave threat from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, the film has managed to maintain its hype in the state. But before you know more about it, let's take a look at what audiences and fans are saying about Kranti.

Fans flocked to the theatres for early morning shows and have declared it a superhit. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, many people praised Darshan's style and the film for its good mix of mass, drama, and entertainment. One wrote, "Pakka Paisa vasool first half!! Engaging screenplay with good balance of comedy, action and most importantly Kannada emotion. Harikrishna has surprised me so far:) #Kranti."

"Subject is Noble.#DBoss entry is Class. 2nd half is where the story gets interesting and its really good. Twist in the climax deserves appreciation. Must watch. #Kranti," said another. While another wrote, "2nd half Super Super, Overall BlockBuster KRANTI, First Blockbuster, Movie In Sandalwood 2023. Jai DBOSS Jai Karnataka, Proud To Be A DBOSS Fan, Proud To Be A Kannadiga."

