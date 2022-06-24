Aahana Kumra Opens Up About Playing Negative Lead In Avrodh 2: Have Never Done Anything Like This

Aahana Kumra, who will soon be seen essaying a negative role in Avrodh Season 2, recently opened up about her role in the show and her experience of working with actor Abir Chatterjee for the first time.

The actress India Today, “I don't think I have the liberty to talk about it because I would like everyone to watch the show. It is a negative lead. It is a space where my character feels what she is doing is right. And it is a space I have never touched upon. It is a very different space from what I have ever played in my career so far.”

She went on to add, “It was very interesting because I have never done anything like this. I was like 'Chalo, for once I can play something new and different.' I never get to repeat my roles and I am really happy about it.”

On being quizzed about working with Abir Chatterjee, Aahana said that she got to do a few scenes with him towards the end of the schedule and it was nice to work with him because he wasn't one of those normal run-of-the-mill macho actors that she would have imagined being cast for a part like this.

The actress also shared that when she went to Kashmir, she met a couple of majors and that they were such regular people but what they do is incredible. She confessed that it was nice to see someone like Abir being roped in for a role like this as it is a very interesting choice of casting.

Avrodh Season 2 is all set to stream on Sony LIV from June 24.