Anjali Arora Breaks Down As She Reacts To Alleged MMS Video Leak: Maine Kya Bigaada Hai, Main Hoon Hi Nahi Woh

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali broke down while talking about the alleged MMS video leak. She asked people what wrong she has done that such things are being spread about her. She also said that the girl in the video is not her.

Anjali Arora, who became an overnight sensation after her video on the song 'Kacha Badam' went viral, became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's digital show Lock Upp. However, recently, Anjali grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons, after an alleged video of her got leaked on social media platforms. Although netizens were sure that it is not her, many have been spreading wrong rumours. Finally, Anjali broke her silence over the same and lashed out at people who are doing such nonsense.

She said, "Mujhe nhi pta ki ye kya kar rhe hain log. Mera naam lgakr mera photo lgakr keh rhe hain this is Anjali. I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain. (I don't know why people are morphing my picture and using my name. My family watches all videos and sometimes when I watch these things, I wonder why they are doing this to me, that too when the girl in the video is not me. They do all these nonsense things to generate views. I too have family, I have younger brother, who all watch my videos)."

She revealed that this has been going on for a while now, even before she did Lock Upp. She said that during the fourth week of Lock Upp, something like this happened and her parents had filed a complaint saying some fake videos- morphing face and using Anjali's name- have been doing the rounds. She mentioned that her parents didn't ask her about it at all, but when she came across the video recently and noticed very bad comments, she wonders- who did this or why are they doing this, "Yaar maine kya bigaada hai, maine kya kiya hai, main hoon hi nahi who (What wrong have I done, it is not me in the video)." She wonders why people don't think before doing such things, and if their family members will be able to deal with such a situation.

She added that she is just 21 and she is not prepared for such things. She added, "People are having fun doing such things. How can you play with someone's reputation, are you not ashamed? If someone does the same with your mother or sister the same way, will you be able to withstand it? Have you lost being human? I accept both good and bad comments, I even try to change where I think I went wrong. but spreading such wrong things is not right."

She further said that she is strong, but she is worried about her parents (What they go through) when someone says ill about her. She feels bad that because of her, her parents have to listen to such things from others.

When asked if her boyfriend Akash knows about it, she said that everyone knows about this nonsense and people who know her, trust her. Anjali said that so many things have been happening for the past one week that she is upset and worried. She added that she has done nothing, but still is getting to listen so much- that too because of one 'bewakoof' person, who morphed her picture and spread such a thing.

When asked when they approached cybercrime, she said that she, Akash, her brother and her parents have already filed a complaint.