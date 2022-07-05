Bigg Boss OTT 2: Confirmed! Ranveer Singh Is NOT Hosting The Digital Reality Show

Apparently, Ranveer is all set to get busy with his film commitments which will he announced over the course of time.

Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a huge buzz since a while now. There have been several reports as to who will host the show and the participants. Recently, there were reports that Ranveer Singh might take over Bigg Boss OTT 2 as Karan Johar, who hosted the first season, is busy with Koffee With Karan. We can confirm that this news is entirely untrue as reliance sources close in the know denied this information vehemently.

A trade source said, "This is absolutely untrue. It's not fact checked and nothing is brewing in this regard. Ranveer is currently too busy with his film commitments and he is set to start working on exciting tentpole films that will be announced in due course of time."

Meanwhile, other celebrities who have been approached to host the show are Farah Khan, Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

On the other hand, it is being said that Pooja Gor, Mahesh Shetty and Kanchi Singh have been finalised for the show. Apparently, the makers are keen on getting Sambhavana Seth and Poonam Pandey onboard.

Other celebrities whose names are doing the rounds regarding participation are Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora and Munmun Datta to name a few.

The first season of the digital show was a hit and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. Along with the trophy, she bagged Rs 25 lakh prize money. The show was in the news for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's bonding.