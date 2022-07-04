Several names have been doing the rounds as to who will host the upcoming season. It was said that Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were approached to host the show. Recently, there were speculations that Farah Khan might take over the show. However, as per the latest report, the latest name added to the list is Ranveer Singh!

Of late, digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been hitting the headlines. The first season was hosted by Karan Johar. It was said that Bigg Boss OTT 2 will not be hosted by KJo as he is busy with Koffee With Karan.

As per IANS report, Ranveer Singh, who had hosted Colors' The Big Picture might host Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, nothing has been confirmed officially, though, and no announcement has been made yet.

A source was quoted by IANS as saying, "Makers have started working on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. As they couldn't get dates from Karan Johar, the makers have finalised Ranveer Singh to host the show. He has earlier worked for the channel for another reality TV show, The Big Picture."

The report also suggested that Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty and Pooja Gor have been finalised. The makers are keen to get Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey on board, but they are yet to confirm the same.

Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui and Munmun Dutta's name have also been doing the rounds regarding their participation in the digital reality show, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.