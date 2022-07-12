BTS Announces New Documentary Series With Disney, Will Release Two More Projects In 2023

Disney+ has signed a deal with BTS' managing company HYBE. According to reports, the original shows featuring the members of the South Korean pop group will now be available on the streaming platform including The Soop: Friendcation and many more.

Two more titles and a documentary will also be shot by the band as part of the lineup set to be released on Disney+. The announcement was made by BTS in a video message. The group asked fans to look forward to the documentary that will give a closer glimpse of their daily lives.

While details about the deal are not known, reportedly one of the series will release in 2023. Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney's head of content for the Asia Pacific, said in a statement, "This collaboration represents our creative ambition - to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia-Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service."

For the unversed, The Soop: Friendcation follows the travel story of Wooga Squad, consisting of BTS member V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy and Choi Woo-shik. Other projects include

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA, which will be a film featuring BTS' live performance in Los Angeles in 2021 as well as BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a docu-series following the BTS journey over the past nine years.

The deal with Disney comes after BTS announced that they will be focusing on solo projects for some time, while they continue to remain active as a group. Meanwhile, BTS member J-hope is the first member from the group to release a solo album titled, Jack In The Box.