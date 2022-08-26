Delhi Crime Season 2 Twitter Review: Show Keeps Audience Hooked; Shefali Shah Impresses Fans Yet Again

The much-awaited Delhi Crime Season 2 is here! Shefali Shah (as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi) and her team are back to nab serial killers. The show is much more than solving a crime in the national capital. Delhi Crime 2 shows the challenges that the cops must encounter and overcome both on the work front and at home as they investigate a spate of gruesome murders that trigger wave of panic in the city.

Throughout, like the first season, the second season too, will keep the audience engaged. From Shafali Shah to Rasika Dugal (as Vartika's subordinate) and Tillotama Shome (as a Kachcha Baniyan gang member called Latika), everyone has given amazing performance. Netizens are impressed with the show and the performances of the actors.