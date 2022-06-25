Elliot Page opened up about his character in Netflix's Umbrella Academy, who also went through a transition in the new series. Early this year, Page announced on Twitter and Instagram that his character in Umbrella Academy, Vanya Hargreeves, will return as Viktor.
Elliot Page Says He's 'Proud' Of Umbrella Academy Incorporating His Transition
During his appearance on Late Show with Seth Meyers, Elliot said he is "excited" for fans to see his character's transition in the fourth season. Talking about how his transition impacted his work and life, he added, "I think it's made me better in so many facets; as a person, as a friend, in relationships."
Page said that Steve Blackman, the showrunner for Umbrella Academy, was supportive when they first talked about Vanya's transition to Viktor. He said, "He seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show." The makers reportedly also brought trans author and journalist Thomas Page McBee to help flesh out Viktor's transition story on the show.
Elliot said, "I feel proud of it and excited for people to see it." Page's character introduces himself as Viktor in the second episode after Diego refers to him as Vanya. Answering Diego's question about who Viktor is, Elliot's character can be seen coming out to his siblings saying, "I am. It's who I've always been. Is that an issue for anyone?"
The siblings can be seen supportive of Viktor. Diego says, "Nah I'm good with it" while Klaus added, "Yeah me too. Cool." Five said, "Truly happy for you Viktor."
Meanwhile, Thomas in an interview with Esquire revealed how they went about exploring Viktor's transition. Thomas, whose work reportedly explores the masculinity of Page's character, explained, "The creative obstacles didn't stop there. The events of Season 3 pick up immediately after season 2, so Viktor could not have come to this realisation about himself between seasons."
- Met Gala 2021: Elliot Page Makes His First Red Carpet Appearance Since Coming Out As Transgender
- Elliot Page On His Gender Identity: I Could Not Even Look At A Photo Of Myself
- Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner A Month After Coming Out As Transgender
- Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Formerly Known As Ellen Page, Comes Out As Transgender
- Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Shows Eleven Fighting Vecna, Duffer Brothers To Deliver Action-Packed Final
- Jaadugar Trailer: Jitendra Kumar's Latest Sports Drama Turns Him Into A Lovesick Magician
- Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Stream On Netflix From June 19
- Netflix Series The Chosen One Cast Crew Van Crashes In Mexico, 2 Actors Dead And Six Injured
- She Season 2 Web Series Review: Aaditi Pohankar's Acting Skills Get Due Credit With A Challenging Plot
- Blonde Teaser Reveals First Look At Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe For The Netflix Film
- Stranger Things 4: Jamie Campbell Bower's Transformation Into Vecna Has Fans In Awe
- Vir Das Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming Shows After Waking Up With Symptoms