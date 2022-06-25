Elliot Page opened up about his character in Netflix's Umbrella Academy, who also went through a transition in the new series. Early this year, Page announced on Twitter and Instagram that his character in Umbrella Academy, Vanya Hargreeves, will return as Viktor.

During his appearance on Late Show with Seth Meyers, Elliot said he is "excited" for fans to see his character's transition in the fourth season. Talking about how his transition impacted his work and life, he added, "I think it's made me better in so many facets; as a person, as a friend, in relationships."

Page said that Steve Blackman, the showrunner for Umbrella Academy, was supportive when they first talked about Vanya's transition to Viktor. He said, "He seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show." The makers reportedly also brought trans author and journalist Thomas Page McBee to help flesh out Viktor's transition story on the show.

Elliot said, "I feel proud of it and excited for people to see it." Page's character introduces himself as Viktor in the second episode after Diego refers to him as Vanya. Answering Diego's question about who Viktor is, Elliot's character can be seen coming out to his siblings saying, "I am. It's who I've always been. Is that an issue for anyone?"

The siblings can be seen supportive of Viktor. Diego says, "Nah I'm good with it" while Klaus added, "Yeah me too. Cool." Five said, "Truly happy for you Viktor."

Meanwhile, Thomas in an interview with Esquire revealed how they went about exploring Viktor's transition. Thomas, whose work reportedly explores the masculinity of Page's character, explained, "The creative obstacles didn't stop there. The events of Season 3 pick up immediately after season 2, so Viktor could not have come to this realisation about himself between seasons."