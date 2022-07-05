Exclusive! Ruchira Singh On Playing Prostitute In SHE 2: Thought Of Getting Typecast Never Crossed My Mind

There was a time when actresses used to get scared of getting typecast in the industry. Nowadays, we can see many actors playing different kinds of roles. One such actress is Ruchira Singh, who played the role of a prostitute in the Netflix series SHE Season 2. Ruchira, who is popularly known for her roles in Projects like Human, Mukkabaaz, Vajvuya Band Baja and others is currently in buzz for her performance in the SHE Season 2. In the Netflix original, she played the role of Yasmin.

When asked about how she chose to play the role and if she feared getting typecast, Ruchira Singh told Filmibeat, "I used to fear a lot earlier about playing such kind of characters, even I said no to many things but later realised that it was a mistake. For this role, the thought of getting typecast never crossed my mind. When I first read the script, I was so sure about playing the role of a prostitute. I believe a character is a character, whether it's of a rich young woman or a prostitute, what matters to me is the depth the character has. And as an actor, it's my responsibility to explore all shades of character. I left no stones unturned when it came to the prep for the series."

Sharing the kind of response, she is receiving for her performance, Ruchira said, "I am really overwhelmed by the lovely response I am receiving for my performance in the series. My social media is full of appreciation messages from the viewers. I am in a happy zone right now for which I am thankful and grateful to the ones who are showering love and support on me."

Talking about the web show, SHE Season 2 also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar, Ravish Desai, Vishwas Kini and others in key roles. The show is receiving a positive response from the masses. Coming back to Ruchira Singh, she got married to actor Vineet Kumar Singh in November 2021.