Karan Johar is back with the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Well, those who love binging on guilty pleasure reality TV, this show is for them! From the trailer, we can expect that Karan Johar will again be heavily involved in running the narrative of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. The trailer showed Maheep Kapoor breaking down and Bhavana Pandey having a heated argument with her friends. Also, Ananya Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor made their cameos this season as well.
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2: OTT Release Date & Other Details
When & Where To Watch
The renewal of the show was announced in March 2022 and it is said that the upcoming season will provide bigger, better and as fabulous as ever. The show was to premiere in July or August 2020, but was, postponed due to COVID-19.
Finally, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 released today (September 2) on Netflix.
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 Story
The reality show focuses on the wives of Bollywood actors as they juggle between family, friendship and professions and the glitz-and-glam of the tinsel town.
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 Cast
Fashion designer and ex-wife of Sohail Khan- Seema Khan, an entrepreneur and jewellery designer- Maheep Kapoor, wife of Chunky Pandey and mother of Ananya Pandey- Bhavan Pandey, and actress and Samir Soni's wife- Neelam Kothari are among the cast members of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Shah Rukh Khan and his adored wife, producer Gauri Khan, will apparently appear in the series' final episode.
