Like the first season, the second season of docu-reality show has got mixed response from netizens.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with second season. The show premiered yesterday (September 2). Produced by Karan Johar, the show stars Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan in the lead roles. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 focuses on private and professional lives of four women- the highs and lows they experience in their lives.

Take a look at a few tweets!

Pen: the wannabe kardashian/ kuwtk vibes of this entire cast and production is comical #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives.

Jasmeen Dugal: Why did I even try to watch #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives - what bubble do they live in with the fake accents 😳🤓 - the only "real" person is @neelamkothari.

Farhana Noor: cringe binge on. we haven't laughed like this ever. tears in my eyes. 😂😂😂 #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives.

Drogo: Saw 15mins of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives and you can see how fake those rich people are, such fake accents and wanna be western mindset. Boycott gang ne dekh liya toh unke sare starkids ki debut movies gayi paani me.😖😖.

@elitestanning: Idk why but I'm watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives S2.

Jeff: just wanna say #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives 2 is so fucking good. Im in love with @maheepkapoor PERIOD.

Jason: Im watching Season2 of #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives and continuing my love affair of seeing @sanjaykpr and @maheepkapoor. All my fave #BollywoodDivas on TV in middle America. I love this show an @netflix I want more #Kapoor. I need more #Khan drama show me #Amir or #Kubra pls.