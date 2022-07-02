Farhan Akhtar recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with episode four of Ms Marvel. Ms Marvel following American-Pakistani superhero Kamala began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in June 2022. While fans were excited to see the Bollywood actor play a pivotal role in the Marvel show, many were disappointed when the cameo ended within 5 minutes.

The episode shows Waleed, played by Farhan Akhtar as part of the Red Daggers who shared more knowledge about the Clandestines with Kamala. During an altercation with Clandestines on the streets of Pakistan, Waleed is injured and presumed dead.

However, during an interaction with India Today, the actor revealed that he would like to stay mum about whether his character is actually dead in the Marvel series. He told the portal, "I am not allowed to answer it!" the actor said adding that the reason of him becoming a part of Ms Marvel was due to the representation of South Asians.

Farhan added, "People have been invested in the show. For us, it is really exciting because it is culturally representing us. It makes it very special. And that was the most exciting part for me being involved with the show." He concluded by saying fans should enjoy Kamala's journey, "People must enjoy the show and they should enjoy Kamala's journey. I think that's what's important."

On the other hand, Iman has also been all praise for Farhan. In a statement she said, "My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It's crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him," the Pakistani-Canadian added.

Ms Marvel led by Iman Vellani is a six-part series introducing Kamala as a Marvel superhero. She will also be seen in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels alongside Bree Larson.