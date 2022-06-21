Farhan Akhtar is all set to make his first appearance in the upcoming episode of the MCU show Ms Marvel. The actor's first look was revealed as part of the show's teaser during the premier week, however, not much is known about his character. The show led by Iman Vellani will release its third episode on June 22, 2022.

The Disney+ show following a Pakistani-American exploring her superpowers released its first episode on Wednesday, June 8. In the teaser, Farhan can be seen sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full-grown beard while wearing a robe in shades of yellow and red. Possibly talking to Iman he can be heard saying, "What you seek is seeking you."

The show's writer-producer Sana Amanat had hinted at his role in the show by calling it exciting. She told Etimes, "I can't tell you anything about Farhan Akhtar's role, but I will say it is awesome! We love Farhan and it is really, really exciting."

Apart from Farhan the show also stars Fawad Khan who is yet to make an appearance in any promotional content of the show. Desi fans have been satisfied with the South Asian representation in the show, especially given the second episode gave a special not to Shah Rukh Khan and his films.

Talking about being a South Asian kid growing abroad, Sana told ETimes, "Everyone knows who Shah Rukh Khan is and it was such a nice touchstone to have him, Farhan and some great Pakistani actors (as part of the show). I feel it helps make this so more authentic and real. I loved those actors growing up. So having that integrated into Kamala's world makes it more global and real."

Ms Marvel, a 6-part series is a weekly release, with every episode dropping on Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar.