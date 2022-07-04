Farhan Akhtar Talks About The Significance Of Partition Depiction In Global Show Like Ms Marvel

Farhan Akhtar who made his debut with the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms Marvel has opened up about the show. The Disney+ Hotstar has been gaining a lot love from desi fans for the depiction of the Partition of India. Farah also praised the same and talked about its significance.

Speaking to AV Club, Farhan said a global show like Ms Marvel featuring the historical event is important. He said, "It's especially great because it's happening on what we consider an entertaining superhero show, and now it's going into the history of the subcontinent and what the people had to go through."

For the unversed, The first three episodes of the show mentioned the Partition with Kamala's parents and grandparents witnessing it. However, in episode four a scene was dedicated to the final train leaving for Karachi. The scene put India-Pakistan partition on the forefront and will continue in the new episode. Kamala was seen transported to 1947 where she stand by the train and watched people get on the last train to Pakistan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Talking about the scene, Farhan added, "What I really love is how it ties into the story organically because of how the Partition had a direct impact on Kamala's family, from Aisha to her grandmother."

"Of course, there's learning about what happened between India and Pakistan, but it ties in nicely and in a strong emotional way with the narrative of the characters. That's also what's really important and lovely to see," Farhan concluded.

According to reports, Fawad Khan is expected to appear in a cameo in the upcoming episode. He reportedly will be seen playing Kamala's great grandfather.