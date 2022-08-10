Kanika Mann Hints At Roohaniyat Season 3; Actress Shares Update On Social Media

Actress Kanika Mann is currently seen in the celebrity adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. Apart from that, she is also winning hearts with her performance in a recently released web series Roohaniyat Season 2. Well, the show which also stars Arjun Bijlani has been grabbing everyone's attention with its engaging plot and chemistry of the lead pair. After two successful seasons, the makers are all set to come up with the third season of Roohaniyat as Kanika Mann gave a hint about the same.

Kanika Mann recently took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of what seems like a picture of the on-screen duo from the next season with a dubbing track running across the picture. 'Is the next season on the way?' the actress wrote over the picture tagging her co-star Arjun Bijlani. Well, looks like the third season is on the way, and this picture is a sign of confirmation!

Interestingly, reports also suggest that Kanika Mann will be seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16. Coming back to her show Roohaniyat, she plays the role of Prisha in Roohaniyat. The show quickly became a hit and audience started binge-watching it. Roohaniyat also stars Yuvika Chaudhary, Aman Verma, Smita Bansal, Geetika Mehandru, Arushi Handa, Harshit Sindhwani, Shaan Groverr and others in key roles.

Talking about Kanika Mann, the actress has also worked in TV shows such as Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Badho Bahu, The Khatra Show and so on.