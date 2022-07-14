Koffee with Karan 7's second episode is expected to brew some controversy as Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor get ready to talk about their exes and current crushes. This is not the first time Karan Johar brought together exes on the couch bashing a co-star.

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor has appeared together in 2010 and took several digs at Ranbir Kapoor. When Karan asked Deepika what she would like to gift Ranbir, she answered, "A box of condoms." On the other hand, Sonam had said that she wasn't sure if Ranbir would make for a good boyfriend implying Ranbir has been unfaithful.

Now the filmmaker opened up about the episode and revealed to IANS that at the time, Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor was upset. He added that at times he has had to remove certain controversial comments, 'and douse fires after the rapid fire segments'.

He told the portal, "Many times, it has happened that I had to step in to douse the fire after rapid-fire. I remember when Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came to the show and spoke whatever they had to, Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) was very upset. I had to step in to make things alright. I have shows banned and taken off air, which I felt terrible for."

In another interview Karan admitted that the actress may have overstated things however, "with time, we are all being extra careful." He told Hrishikesh Kannan, "I remember when Sonam and Deepika came together many seasons ago, I had a feeling 'oops' they've overstated things and I have also allowed it."

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's episode for Koffee with Karan Season 7 will air on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14, 2022.