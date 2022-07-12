Karan Johar's infamous chat show Koffee With Karan returned for season 7 and the first episode was a success among fans. While fans are gearing up for Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's next episode, reports have hinted at more guests set to appear on the show in the season.

According to IndiaToday report, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan will be making an appearance with her friends Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sachdev (Sohail Khan's ex-wife). A source close to Koffee With Karan 7 told the portal that the new stars who shot for the show were Gauri Khan who will be accompanied by her friends, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sachdev. "Besides the trio, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra shot for their episode over the weekend," the source said.

This is not the first time Gauri or Vicky Kaushal will be appearing on the show. While Gauri was seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky was seen with Ayushmann Khurrana. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra had marked his debut presence with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in 2012.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar shared the promo for the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 on his Instagram profile. According to the promo, the episode could be controversial and the actress can be seen talking about their crushes and ex-boyfriends.

He captioned the post as, "Two of my favourite girls at their unfiltered best!🥳 Get ready for episode 2 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Notably, it was during one of Sara's Koffee With Karan episodes that she had revealed she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan and they went on to date. However, Sara and Janhvi both are expected to spill the beans in the new episode.

KWK 7 premiered on July 7, and the second episode is set to release on July 14, 7pm on Disney+ Hotstar.