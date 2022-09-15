Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 11 Highlights: Anil Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Have A Swell Time On Karan Johar’s Show

The 11th episode of Koffee With Karan 7 witnessed Anil Kapoor And Varun Dhawan gracing the show as guests. Karan Johar commenced the episode by asking Anil about his first impression of Varun. The veteran actor praised Dhawan and said that he has a great sense of humour. Karan then shared Varun and Anil’s shirtless pics and both the actors said that self-praise is very much needed in their profession.

Varun then went ahead and put a necklace on the host’s neck. Johar then went ahead and quizzed Dhawan about his marriage. The actor confessed that it has been the best thing that’s happened to him. He called his wife his balancing factor. Karan then told his guests that a few callers will get in touch for marital advice from them.

The first caller wanted advice regarding sprucing up his sex life. Varun recommended he take ashwagandha and practice making love at least three times a week. The second caller couldn’t get intimate with his wife as they lived in a small house with other family members. Varun advised him to play music and romantic songs in order to camouflage the sounds.

This was followed by the rapid-fire round where Varun kept taking Arjun Kapoor’s name as his answer for a number of questions posed by Karan. The actor said that Arjun indulges in gossiping and flirting whilst being obsessed with selfies. He also said that Arjun has been choosing the wrong films. The host couldn’t stop laughing as Varun continued to razz his good friend Arjun.

Eventually, Varun ended up winning the rapid-fire round by a huge margin. Anil, on the other hand, won the coffee quiz on account of his stellar dance performance. Meanwhile, Varun dialled up a number of celeb friends such as Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhat and Kriti Sanon during the game.