Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 5 Highlights: Aamir And Kareena Light Up The Show With Their Fun Camaraderie

The third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 witnessed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor gracing the show as guests. Host Karan Johar commenced the show by asking his guests about their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir opened up about the process of acquiring the rights of Forrest Gump and how Kareena was not the first choice for the film as they were looking for a younger actress initially. Kapoor further shared that this was the first film she gave a screen test for.

Karan then quizzed Aamir about the success of South Indian films and the box office struggles faced by the recent Bollywood movies. Khan said that one should choose topics and subjects close to the common man in order to receive the audience’s acceptance.

Karan then accuses Aamir of being boring but Kareena comes to her co-star’s rescue and states that his boring act is just a farce. Khan then talks about Karan’s birthday party whilst Kareena adds that people danced to their own songs.

Johar later asked the guests about their personal lives. Aamir reveals that he has dinner once a week with the kids and ex-wife Reena. He even shared that he did a lot of introspection during COVID and came to the realisation that he didn’t nurture personal relationships in his life as he was busy with work. The actor concluded by stating that he would have liked to spend more time with his family even at the cost of his work.

Karan briefly addressed the accusations of being partial towards Jahnvi Kapoor in his earlier episode while quizzing Kareena about her equation with Saif’s kids. Aamir and Kareena then played a game called 'actors trolling actors', which was followed by the rapid-fire round. Aamir won the infamous segment by a huge margin.

However, Kareena redeemed herself in the Koffee quiz and took home a special gift.

The fun segment entailed Aamir calling Ranveer Singh and Kiran Rao in a bid to win the round. Kareena, on the other hand, dialled up Arjun Kapoor and hubby Saif. The actors concluded their appearance on the show by signing their coffee cups.