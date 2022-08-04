The third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 witnessed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor gracing the show as guests. Host Karan Johar commenced the show by asking his guests about their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir opened up about the process of acquiring the rights of Forrest Gump and how Kareena was not the first choice for the film as they were looking for a younger actress initially. Kapoor further shared that this was the first film she gave a screen test for.
Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 5 Highlights: Aamir And Kareena Light Up The Show With Their Fun Camaraderie
Karan then quizzed Aamir about the success of South Indian films and the box office struggles faced by the recent Bollywood movies. Khan said that one should choose topics and subjects close to the common man in order to receive the audience’s acceptance.
Karan then accuses Aamir of being boring but Kareena comes to her co-star’s rescue and states that his boring act is just a farce. Khan then talks about Karan’s birthday party whilst Kareena adds that people danced to their own songs.
Johar later asked the guests about their personal lives. Aamir reveals that he has dinner once a week with the kids and ex-wife Reena. He even shared that he did a lot of introspection during COVID and came to the realisation that he didn’t nurture personal relationships in his life as he was busy with work. The actor concluded by stating that he would have liked to spend more time with his family even at the cost of his work.
Karan briefly addressed the accusations of being partial towards Jahnvi Kapoor in his earlier episode while quizzing Kareena about her equation with Saif’s kids. Aamir and Kareena then played a game called 'actors trolling actors', which was followed by the rapid-fire round. Aamir won the infamous segment by a huge margin.
However, Kareena redeemed herself in the Koffee quiz and took home a special gift.
The fun segment entailed Aamir calling Ranveer Singh and Kiran Rao in a bid to win the round. Kareena, on the other hand, dialled up Arjun Kapoor and hubby Saif. The actors concluded their appearance on the show by signing their coffee cups.
- Kareena Kapoor Says She Gave A Screen Test For The First Time For Laal Singh Chaddha; 'I Was Like...'
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Teaser: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Promise A Rib-Tickling Episode
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 4 Highlights: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Display Their Crackling Chemistry
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3 Highlights: Samantha Prabhu Makes Stunning Debut Alongside Akshay Kumar
- Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor's Near-Death Experience In Bhairavnath Will Leave You Astonished!
- Koffee With Karan Season 7's First Episode Sets New Record; Becomes No 1 Subscribed Show on Day 1
- Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh On Losing Bombay Velvet To Ranbir Kapoor: My Star Value Wasn't High
- Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh Opens Up On What He Has Learnt From Ajay Devgn & Salman Khan
- Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh Reveals Why He Has A Different Wardrobe For His In-Laws
- Koffee With Karan 7: Sushmita Sen & Aishwarya Rai Will Appear On Karan Chat Show Together For The First Time?
- Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Will Open Up About Divorce With Naga Chaitanya On Karan Johar's Chat Show
- Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh To Be The First Guests On Koffee With Karan Season 7 - Reports