Karan Johar kickstarted the episode by asking Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff about their first meeting. The actors revealed that they met at the look test of Heropanti for the first time. According to Kriti, they did a scene together immediately after they met for the first time. Tiger, on the other hand, revealed that he was intimidated by Kriti because she was very well aware and good at what she does.

The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the highly popular show hosted by Karan Johar, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the much-loved young stars graced the ninth episode as the guests. The onscreen pair, who started their careers together with Heropanti, were seen getting candid about their career and personal lives, on Koffee With Karan 7's ninth episode.

Then, Kriti Sanon revealed that she attended the Delhi auditions for Student Of The Year, but got rejected. Karan Johar went into an awkward zone with the actress' revelation, but she immediately comforted him revealing that she was very bad at it. The Koffee with Karan host stated that he doesn't remember watching her audition tape, and assured her that he will find it out. However, Kriti immediately requested him to not reveal it.

When Karan Johar enquired Heropanti couple if they were attracted to each other during the shoot, they denied it. According to Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff was extremely shy and introverted. The star pair even revealed that they exchanged numbers after the first schedule. Kriti also recalled how Tiger trembled when he was asked to give a peck on her cheek, during the shoot.

Later, both Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff congratulated for the IIFA award for Mimi. Later when Karan enquired Tiger about his rumoured girlfriend Disha, he maintained that she is a good friend. the action star also confirmed that he is currently single. Karan Johar next targeted Kriti Sanon and asked the actress about her bond with Aditya Roy Kapur. Kriti, who admitted that they indeed look good together, stated that Aditya is a friend.

Kriti Sanon also opened up about competition between contemporaries and stated that the works of actresses like Alia Bhatt inspire her to do better. The actress also added that she always thinks that she also needs such great opportunities. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, opened up about experiencing failures in his career, and how confident about the genre he has created for himself. Tiger also admitted that he is not an actor who will get critical acclaim.

Later, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon opened up about offering the actress the lead role in Lust Stories. He also demanded to meet her mother over a meal, when Kriti stated that she comes from a middle-class family, and her parents are still warming up to the film industry and its norms. The trio was seen having a blast, playing Koffee Bingo game.

Later, they played the most-awaited Rapid Fire, before which Tiger Shroff opened up about his massive crush on Shraddha Kapoor. The action star went on to win the Rapid Fire by a small margin. Later, they played the Koffee Quiz, during which Kriti was seen interacting with Prabhas and Kartik Aaryan. She won the round.