Karan Johar is all set to return with the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan for season 7. While not much about the show's guest list has been revealed, reports have claimed that one of the guests is Samantha Ruth Prabhu who will open up about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Now, another report has named two more guests from Bollywood as Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai.

If the rumours are to be believed the show's first guests on the red couch will be the lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also marks his directorial return. Another anticipated duo to be seen on the show is now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen, according to a Telly Chakkar report.

This will mark Sushmita and Aishwarya's first time on the chat show together. According to the portal's sources, the divas will be coming together to show that despite them being pitted against each other in their acting careers, they are great friends.

One of the other names being listed on the show's expected guests includes Ranbir Kapoor, however, the actor refused to participate in the new season. Karan Johar told Film Companion that Ranbir said, "I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself? He said, 'I love you and I'll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.'"

Some of the other actors expected to appear are Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The 7th season of Koffee With Karan will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 7.