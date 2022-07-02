Karan Johar is all set to return to the infamous chat show Koffee With Karan on July 7, 2022. The makers have finally dropped the trailer at the new season giving a glimpse at some of the guests. Reports have revealed names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Janhvi Kapoor which have been confirmed.

Karan Johar shared the trailer on his Instagram account and captioned the post as, "It's edgy? It's spicy? It's playful? It's all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on @disneyplushotstar."

The trailer begins with Ranveer Singh welcoming fans back to the "cult show that we all know and love, Koffee with Karan." He can be seen sitting next to Alia Bhatt on the couch. The trailer revealed hilarious moments from different episodes, one of which shows Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan talking about their ex-boyfriend, possibly Kartik Aaryan, who had a fallout with Kjo back in 2020.

Akshay Kumar was joined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who blamed Karan Johar for all bad marriages and for making people think life is like "K3G when it is actually like KGF". Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan can be seen testing their knowledge, meanwhile, Kiara and Shahid Kapoor will be reuniting on the show. Ananya was also spotted on the couch alongside her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, and Kriti Sanon will be joined by Tiger Shroff.

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who were rumoured to be on the show together, did not feature in the trailer.

Earlier this week, Karan Johar also announced that the new season of Koffee With Karan will also be streaming internationally. However, instead of Disney+, the show will be streamed on Hulu. The show will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India on July 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is also returning to the director's chair after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for the first time with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film set to release in February next year, stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles alongside Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.