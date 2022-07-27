Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Why He Doesn’t Disclose His Relationship Status Openly

Koffee With Karan Season 7's fourth episode is going to be a special one as Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his debut on the Karan Johar show before his Bollywood debut with the Puri Jagannadh directorial, Liger. Let us tell you, the handsome Tollywood star will be gracing the show with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. The promo is already out and we must say, the stars spilt the beans about their personal life.

Ever since the promo of Koffee With Karan 7 episode 4 was released, Deverakonda fans are curious to know if he will openly speak about his relationship status. For the unversed, he is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna. In the upcoming episode, host Karan Johar will try hard to get some interesting information out of Vijay and Ananya about their personal lives.

Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as the show's iconic host, Karan Johar, makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Vijay Deverakonda, renowned for keeping a low profile when it comes to his love life, finally shares why he would not openly disclose his relationship status.

Advertisement Advertisement

When KJo asked him about his relationship status, Vijay Deverakonda said that he likes to keep his life personal. He said, "The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don't want to break their heart."

Advertisement

Well, his statement might have left his fans heartbroken as Vijay Deverakonda is quite famous amongst the masses. Talking about his upcoming film Liger, the film is set to release on August 25, 2022 and it also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Coming back to Koffee With Karan 7's episode 4, it will stream on July 28, 2022 at 7 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.