Koffee with Karan Season 7, returned for episode 2 with guests Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Karan begins the episode by saying that today's guests have surprised him too. He said the girls had the ingredients for an epic battle but are spamming Instagram stories with love and sisterhood. The filmmaker also admitted that the pool is small and the possibility of inter lapping romantic partners, and asked 'How deep is the love?'

Sara revealed that she loved coming back to the show and began with a sip of coffee, while Janhvi confessed that she didn't remember her previous appearance on the show, calling it sombre. Karan reminded them that they need to brew some great conversation and began the show with the elephant in the room, and asked how they both dealt with the lockdown.

Janhvi revealed that she took the time to be at home and explore the dynamic with her father and sister after losing her mom, Sridevi. She added that 'it was good to be away from the camera because it felt like before that I was on a hamster wheel'. On the other hand, Sara said it was good spending time with her mom and her brother, but she was restless at home. She said the downtime did her some good but she always thought these are the years when I should be working but eventually got used to the circumstances.

Talking about how Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan became friends, Karan said before the pandemic he didn't see a close friendship but remembered them dating two brothers hinting at their relationships with Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya, respectively. But they revealed that back when they were in college they had been on trips together and enjoyed each other company. They also revealed the life and death situation they put each other through at Kedarnath but added that they would be willing to do it again.

While playing the Koffee bingo, Sara and Janhvi both revealed that she is not looking for anything and hopes that they can focus on their career. However, Karan said Jhanvi has kept a few in waiting and Janhvi called Sara a tease.

In one of the segments, Sara and Karan also grilled Janhvi about getting napped with Vijay Deverakonda. When Sara asked if he makes her laugh, Janhvi said, he is funny but confessed that Sara is funnier.

In the Rapid Fire Round, Sara Ali Khan won with more votes, however, Janhvi had fun while answering the questions. The actress took her shoes off, tied her hair and focused on answering questions quickly. Sara during the round made her choice clear that she would pick Vijay out of the other single actors in the industry, however, she also said that marriage isn't that big of a deal and people should stop doing that.

Sara also won the second game with the film GK and they had to call celebrities and get them to say Hi Karan it's me. Sara called her mom Amrita Singh, Dhanush. On the other hand, nobody answered Janhvi's phone until Shanaya Kapoor. She called Arjun Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda, but they didn't answer.

Sara was happy to have won a gift that she can sell and Karan made Janhvi feel better by reminding her that he gives her more films. The actress admitted that they had fun filming and signed off by signing their coffee mugs.