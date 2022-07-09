The very first episode of the show was super cool and funny with some old and new elements added in KJo's talk show. Many secrets were revealed on the couch as expected and both the actors opened up about their personal and professional lives. The episode turned out to be superhit and has set a new record.

The much-awaited Koffee With Karan Season 7 hosted by Karan Johar was premiered on Thursday (July 7) on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The first guests of the show were highly energetic Ranveer Singh and beautiful and talented actress Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in KJo's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Yes, you read it right! The cult show has set new record- the highest day one record ever! It has become the No. 1 subscribed show on Day 1 for any Hotstar special.

KJo shared a poster, which had "Screwed it. Brewed it. Everyone has viewed it. The highest Day 1 record ever" written on it. The filmmaker asked people who hasn't watched to view it!

KJo captioned the poster as, "If you haven't seen Episode 1 of #KoffeewithKarans7 yet, then whatever you're doing, just screw it, and go view it! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 now streaming every Thursday on @disneyplushotstar."

The chat show is also available internationally on Hullu app.

Meanwhile, here are some positive responses for KJo's chat show. Take a look at a few tweets!

Kishore: You can't get this much fun, entertainment, gossip and scandals by top stars in one show. Enjoyed it. 😄#KoffeeWithKaran.

Md Ramiz: Ranveer Singh is nothing less than Fire 🦄 in The Premiere episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. I just loved him in this episode. Alia looks Thanda in front of him. #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithKaran7 #KoffeewithKaranSeason7.

@iamkhur: Brilliant first episode of #KoffeeWithKaran #RanveerSingh and #AliaBhatt are a delight to watch. The bromance of Bikram and Bala is unmatchable. Thoroughly enjoyed the show. The host KJo is dynamic. #KoffeeWithKaran7.