Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh Reveals Why He Has Different Wardrobe For His In-Laws

We are just a few days away from all-new confessions, secrets and manifestations that are soon to brew in the new season of Hotstar Specials' Koffee With Karan Season 7, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Opening the new season is Bollywood's latest bride and mom-to-be, Alia Bhatt and the industry's 7000 watts electrifying superstar, Ranveer Singh. When it comes to married life, one imagines the task of adapting to the norms of a new household to mostly be on the bride, but Ranveer Singh reveals otherwise. Always up for a challenge, he shares in the first episode how his life and wardrobe has changed ever since he married Deepika Padukone.

"I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe - white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don't want to throw them off," he said.

Quibbling about his daring fashionista wardrobe and exuberant personality, Karan Johar asked, "But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?" To which Ranveer Singh confessed, "Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika's mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom."

