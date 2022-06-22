Latest Thriller Web Series The Joker: A Strange Kidnapper Is Trending On Mx Player; Watch Now

This thriller suspense series has an intriguing storyline that will hook your interest for the entire time. The cast of The Joker includes the well-known TV star Hiten Tejwani and other fine actors like Mangesh Desai, Vikas Shrivastava, Tejashree Jadhav, and Samayera Khan. The series was released on May 31 alongside Aashram 3, and now it has made it to the list of most trending series on MX Player.

The craze for thriller series is second to none, right? But not every web series of this genre holds our attention. It has to be extraordinary, just like this recently released web series, The Joker: A Strange Kidnapper. The series has not only captured thousands of eyes but is also trending on MX Player. Isn't that amazing?

Advertisement Advertisement

The Joker: A Strange Kidnapper is produced by Alok Kesharwani (Sambhav films Creations). The series is helmed by director Ranvijay Singh and the studio work was handled by Audio Lab Satish Pujari. While its interesting story is written by Iqbal Ahmed, he is also excicutive producer of this series. The music is given by Satya, Manik, and Afsar. The creative director of the series is CL Prasad.

Although the series is suspenseful and a thriller, it is also a family drama, so you can enjoy watching it with your entire family. It is until the eighth episode, when the suspense is revealed. The Joker will leave you on the edge of your seat with its intriguing story and well-written script. The trailer of the series swayed the people, and they were already very excited to learn about this mysterious kidnapper. Soon after its release, the nation graced the series with great love.

If you too want to know what all this buzz is about, watch The Joker: A Strange Kidnapper on MX Player today. You will find this series in the entertainment, thriller, and suspense genres of the OTT platform. We hope that the cast also comes up with a season 2 of this series!