Amazon Prime Video today dropped a 60-second sneak peek of the highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The official new teaser of the Amazon Original series is all set to be out on July 14.
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power New Clip Hints At Beginning Of The Journey, Teaser To Release On July 14
The highly anticipated series premieres exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. J.R.R. Tolkien's fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history takes center stage in this epic drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.
In this: 60s sneak peek, an ominous sign in the night sky raises questions for the inhabitants of Middle-earth.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to start streaming from September 2nd onwards across multiple languages worldwide including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
