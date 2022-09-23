LOTR: The Rings of Power Episode 4 Review: Still Interesting And Ravishingly Beautiful

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power got off to a wonderful start. Magic, Elven cities, Middle Earth, Dwarves, Orcs, Numenoreans, the search for Sauron, all were given the right amount of set-up and exposition for us to be invested. At the half-way mark though, by the time we reach Episode 4 of LOTR, we begin to see some let-off in that bright and blindingly beautiful experience. The expectation that the pace and action would pick-up after the first three episodes is belied in the fourth.

Galadriel's passionate belief that Sauron is responsible for her brother's untimely death continues to gain power but the development here doesn't have much teeth. Miriel, Queen of Numenor has been haunted by visions of a great wave and believes Galadriel is the key - so she goes out of her way to send her back where she came from.

When Ar-Pharazon, accompanied by armed guards, come to take her to a ship where she'll be sent back to her people, she fights the guards and throws them into her cell (feels a mite too fantastic). She escapes and Halbrand informs Pharazon that he knows where she is headed. 'How?' you may well ask. By telepathy, or is it just a wild guess? Only the screenwriters appear to have a clue.

Isildur shows up as an important player but his presence is yet not validated in the storyline for Episode 4. His sister Eärien also appears but she hasn't got anything interesting to do here. Arondir, Theo with the Morgul blade, Waldreg, Harfoots, The Stranger, Elrond's return to Khazad-dûm to speak with Durin and the discovery that Durin is hiding something, are interesting aspects put forth. The stakes just don't seem important yet, though.

Sauron's return is hinted at yet again. The Southlands are in trouble. The evil Elf Adar and his Orcs appear to be plotting something big but it's still not clear. So, it's all beginning to lag somewhat. The plot has thickened considerably but the characters still appear lightweight.

It's as though LOTR is still trying hard to build-up steam through slow-mo character development. The tempo hasn't picked up yet and that's a strict no-no for a show that needs to continue to hold on to the audience' interest.

The beauty and etherealness of JRR Tolkien's 'Otherworld' continues to be a huge draw - thanks to the amazing cinematography and effects. The visual spectacle and action have diminished but the cinematography still evokes a wow feeling. And the mystery continues to play on strongly.

So, Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still a fairly invigorating watch.