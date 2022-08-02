Maharani 2 OTT Release Date And Time Details

The trailer starts with several incidents taking place back to back in the state giving rise to political turmoil and Huma is faced with opposition. The trailer progresses to show situation gets worse as people ask for Rani Bharti's resignation.

The trailer of Huma Qureshi-starrer Maharani 2 has taken internet by storm and why not? Netizens loved the first season of the series and they just can't wait to see the the homemaker wife Rani Bharti ( (played by Huma) of Bihar's CM Bheema Bharti (Soham Shah). The shooting of season 2 began on November 27, 2021, and now Maharani 2 is all set to stream on SonyLIV from August 25, 2022.

As the trailer ends, Huma says, "Traditions are made to be broken someday. And I am infamous for breaking them."

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen wrote on YouTube's comment section, "Just outstanding trailer. You do not need any big director, producer or actor, you just need a phenomenal story and screenplay to make a marvellous movie or content. Huma you nailed it."

Another netizen wrote, "Just commenting to increase the reach of one of the best political series. It looks great hope series doesn't disappoint."

"I like the character development of Huma Qureshi liked the first season after seeing this excited for 2," commented one more user.

Well, the first season of Maharani was super hit among netizens. It is to be seen if the second season will also hit the right chord with viewers.

Maharani 2 is directed by Ravindra Gautam and written by Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh and Umashankar Singh.