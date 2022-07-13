Masaba Gupta Says Her Face Is A Pretty Bonus And Mind Is Sharp As A Knife To Troll Who Said She Looks Bad

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of Masaba Masaba. The actress recently took to her Instagram story to react to a troll who shamed her for her looks.

Taking to her Instagram story, Masaba shared the screenshot of the troll's comment. It read, "You look so bad... It's an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry." Reacting to the comment, Masaba captioned the post as, "That's cute. Let's be clear being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes."

However, she also made a comment to put the troll in its place and added, "As for my face, that's just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your bullshit wouldn't get past it even if you tried)."

Take a look at the post,

This isn't not the first time Masaba has been trolled online and she has shared befitting reply. Back in 2017, she was trolled for retweeting a post supporting a ban on firecrackers by the Supreme Court. She shared a post on Instagram revealed that she had been trolled and called names like "'b****** child' or 'illegitimate west Indian'". She added in the post, "It only makes my chest swell with pride. I'm the illegitimate product of two of the most legitimate personalities you'll find & I've made the best life, both personally and professionally... out of which I'm proud of."

On the work front, Masaba was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's series Modern Love Mumbai. She is waiting for the release of Masaba Masaba season 2. Apart from Masaba the show also stars veteran actor and Masaba Gupta's mother Neena Gupta alongside Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore. The new cast for season two includes Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

Masaba Masaba season 2 will release on Netflix on July 29, 2022.