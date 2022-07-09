The much-awaited anthology of the season, Modern Love Hyderabad is finally released and we can say it started to spread its charm on the very first day itself. While the series is well studded with some of the greatest talents of the industry, portraying different shades of love, it has come as a perfect treat for the audience after the successful run of its first local edition, Modern Love Mumbai.
Modern Love Hyderabad Released; Netizens Shower Their Love For The Amazon Original Series
As the series has just been released on Amazon Prime Video it has taken the internet by storm by receiving love from the audience. The fans started to express their love for the series while they were seen praising the talented star cast for their fabulous work and recommending it as a must-watch. Moreover, it seems like the series has successfully registered its core value of portraying love in different forms while giving it a local touch to connect with its audience.
Here are some comments from the netizens that show their love for the anthology.
Modern Love Hyderabad is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner and the episodes are directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam, and is released on Amazon Prime Video on the 8th of July 2022.
- Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love Hyderabad To Bring Local Culture, Cuisine & Love To The Audiences From July 8
- Fatima Sana Shaikh On The Response For Modern Love: \"This Anthology Is Very Close To My Heart\"
- Modern Love Mumbai Trailer: Six Directors Show Different Shades Of Love From The City Of Dreams
- Modern Love Mumbai Set To Release On May 13 Featuring Stories From 6 Phenomenal Indian Creators
- Amazon Prime Video Announces Local Indian Adaptations Of International Hit Series Modern Love
- Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power New Clip Hints At Beginning Of The Journey, Teaser To Release On July 14
- Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up On Mirzapur 3, Says The Audience Needs To Be Ready For Khatarnak Season
- Malayankunju: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer To Go The OTT Way?
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Confirmed For Five Seasons By Amazon Prime Video
- Top 5 OTT Releases In July 2022: The Gray Man, Koffee With Karan 7, Stranger Things 4 And More
- The Terminal List Review: Chris Pratt's Book Adaptation Thriller Falls Flat
- Samrat Prithviraj OTT Release Date And Time Details