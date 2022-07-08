Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Visit 850 Years Old Temple In Agra To Seek Blessings; Share Loved Up Pics

Ahead of their wedding, Payal and Sangram seek blessings in Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir, which is almost 850 years old temple. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a few pictures as the couple were seen doing pooja at the temple. He also shared a quote that read as, "This temple is almost 850 years old. Its aura is also auspicious and very blissful. We can feel the blessings of Mahadev and Ma Parvati."

Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh, who had been together for 12 years, are all set to get married on July 9, in Agra. The pre-wedding are being held and recently, Payal shared a few pictures and videos from her mehndi ceremony, in which she looked radiant in a bright pink and orange bandhani salwar suit.

The couple also shared a few loved up pictures on their Instagram accounts and sought blessings from all for their new journey ahead. In the picture, Payal looked beautiful in a maroon lehenga while Sangram donned a yellow kurta and paired it with a jacket.

In an interview with Zee News, Sangram had revealed that their wedding will be held at Jaypee Palace, Agra.

About wedding, the wrestler said, "We are getting married as per Hindu custom replete with all rituals in an age-old temple in Agra in the presence of our family members. Agra is known for being the symbol of love. Here we choose to be united in a temple with the deities and elders blessing us."

The duo plan to hold reception in Delhi, Mumbai and Haryana post their wedding for their extended family.

Payal said in the interview, "Agra is known for the Taj Mahal, but there are many Hindu temples in Agra that we dont know about. I would love to find out about them. Agra is known for Mughal architecture. I want people to know Agra for the beauty of Hindu temples. Our wedding is an opportunity to be rung together people who unite to achieve greater goals. Thats why we are getting married there."