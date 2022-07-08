Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls Review: Ranveer Singh Adds A Romantic Twist To Dangerous Jungle Of Siberia

Plot: Ranveer Singh reached the depts of a Siberia Jungle to acquire a flower for wife Deepika Padukone. Bear Grylls becomes his guide and helps him through the jungle within 36 hours.

Review: Ranveer opens the episode with a case. Instead of the hero chasing someone, this time he is the one being chased after. At a cliff, he gets rescued by Bear Grylls and is airlifted to their star point. While in the chopper, Bear explains the rules and helps him get ready for the almost two-day trip. Meanwhile excited Ranveer reveals his plans for the trip and that he will not return without a rare purple flower for his wife Deepika Padukone.

Before they are dropped on another cliff and they begin their journey with the help of the audience. The first option for the interactive session is either Ranveer gets to pack a rope gun or a flare. While some of the options further in the show are just for fun there are few others that completely change the course of the episode.

Amid the dangerous journey, Bear and Ranveer also have heart-to-heart moments, where the actor opened up about his love for his wife, how they met and what the adventure experience means to him. Ranveer revealed that Deepika encouraged him to go on the journey, as he was beginning to feel very fake or synthetic. Meanwhile Bear continued to call him a hopeless romantic throughout the episode. At one point, he asked about Deepika's possible reply to the purple flower and Ranveer was convinced she'd say, "Thank you, baby," and move on to other things in her day.

Bear had better banter with Ranveer as compared to other actors like Vicky Kaushal and Ajay Devgn. The episode was also more dangerous and equally entertaining to watch because of the interactive options. However, as expected there were a few overly dramatic, eye-roll-worthy moments that even Bear couldn't get over, himself.

Overall, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls was dramatic, romantic and a fun watch for Ranveer Singh fans.