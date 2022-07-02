Netflix's hit series Stranger Things Season 4 premiered its last two anticipated episodes on July 1, 2022. With the release, the show has passed a new milestone and broke Nielsen Streaming Record. According to reports, Stranger Things has 7.2 Billion minutes of viewing time.
Stranger Things 4 Breaks Streaming Record With 7.2 Billion Minutes Of Viewing Time
The show now had the biggest weekly total for any streaming programme since weekly rankings were introduced almost two years ago, as per The Hollywood Reporter. According to Nielsen, no other show has clocked in 6 Billion minutes in a single week. Back in May, season 4 of Stranger Things got 5.14 Billion minutes of viewership for May 23-29 week, for a two-week total of 12.34 Billion minutes.
Earlier in 2020, in the middle of the lockdown, Tiger King and Ozark surpassed 5 Billion minutes. Meanwhile, Variety reported that Netflix crashed for some users (under 10,000) after the viewership saw a peak at roughly 3 am ET. The issue reportedly was taken care of within 20 minutes and the service was restored.
Meanwhile, fans have been wondering if Stranger Things will return with the season finale next year with a split format. However, in an interview, creators Matt and Ross Duffer explained that the split-format approach was largely due to prior delays and the final episodes not being completely ready for the may release date.
Calling it a forced experiment, Matt had told Variety, "I'm excited that we still basically have what is a massive movie to drop in July. ... We'll see how it goes in whether we do that again but a lot of it's gonna be dictated by the story."
Stranger Things Season 4 ended with a cliffhanger as Max is in coma at the hospital, and Vecna/Henry/One has opened his gates into Hawkins. The finale ended with the group watching over Hawkins as it slowly turns into the Upside-Down grey world.
