Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Review: Duffer Brothers Have Fans Waiting For Final Season With Fingers Crossed

Plot: The final two episodes take place right after the cliffhanger ending of Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1. Eleven heads to Hawkin to rescue her friends who are gearing up to fight Vecna alone in the upside-down. Meanwhile, Jim and Joyce are trying to find their back to States to help their kids.

Review: The Duffer Brothers promised an action-packed finale for season 4, while it was filled with some of the best moments from the season the run time was a little dragged. However, it does little to take away from the character or the audience. The showrunners put their best writing and performances forward for the cliffhanger finale of season 4.

The gang after being scattered across the globe finally came together in their fight against Vecna. While the makers took their time establishing the lore in Volume 1 of Season 4, in Volume 2 they used it to bring the gang together despite being across coasts and nations. Vol 1 ended with Nancy under Vecna's curse, Vol 2 being right after as she is caught up with all the details about Henry being One. Joyce after reuniting with Jim finally makes contact back home and finds out what's happening with her kids.

Meanwhile, Eleven finally gets in touch with her powers, however, Dr Martin Brenner who had been redeemed begins to show his true colours. He tries to capture Eleven once again, keep her to himself under the pretence that she is not ready to fight One on her own. After a long back and forth, Eleven finally reunites with Mike, Will, and Jonathan.

Mike, Will, and Jonathan had very little to do in the first seven episodes of season 4 however, the final episodes make up for it by giving all three of them some of the most heartwarming scenes in the season. All characters have been struggling throughout the season and they get plenty of moments to reflect and celebrate. Even with a predictable end and repetitive arcs Stranger Things 4 still works.

While there were many lingering moments and the makers did drag out the final fight with rediscovery moments for each character, still, the screenplay gave them smart thinking with quick solutions. The writing maintains the thrill and suspense through the long run time even though they don't need to. Given the success rate of the show, the makers could have gotten away with very less, however, the direction, costumes, soundtrack even the extras keep it real and tight.

Duffer Brothers have been making fans nostalgic about pop culture in every season and now that the show is coming to an end the makers are already making fans nostalgic about their own characters and relationships from the early seasons. The final episodes have planned the seeds for season 5. While not everyone was safe at the end, the new season might be harder on its characters.

Overall, Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 gives fans all that was promised with more charm from Steven and sass from Dustin.