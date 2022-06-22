Netflix recently released the first trailer for the concluding part of the 4th season of Netflix's popular series Stranger Things led by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and others. Stranger Things 4 debuted on Netflix in May and the Volume 2 comprising two feature-length episodes is set to premiere on July 1.
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Shows Eleven Fighting Vecna, Duffer Brothers To Deliver Action-Packed Final
The trailer gives a quick recap of Volume 1 with two shots and dives right into what fans can expect in the season finale episodes. The new episodes will follow the gang of kids from Hawkins as they come face to face with Vecna in his true form.
One of the shots shows Nancy alive and well after the cliffhanger ending of season 4 volume 1, and another shows her face to face with Vecna in the Hawkins lab facility. Meanwhile, Eddie can be seen joining the fight with Dustin and others still in Hawkins. Dr Brenner in the clip is heard telling Eleven, "Hawkins will fall," as she replies, "My friends need me."
Will warns, "He is not going to stop until he has taken everyone" and Robin adds, "I have a strange feeling it might not work out for us this time." Hopper is in Russia looking at a vortex while the monster tells Eleven, "It's over. Now I just want you to watch. Your friends have lost!"
The official synopsis for Volume 2 reads, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time - and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."
Stranger Things created by the Duffer Brothers is expected to return for a finale season 5 in 2023, however, the makers are yet to confirm the release yet.
- Stranger Things 4: Jamie Campbell Bower's Transformation Into Vecna Has Fans In Awe
- Stranger Things Season 4 Smashes Netflix's Premiere Weekend Record With 287 Million Hours Viewed
- Stranger Things 4, Obi-Wan Kenobi Add Content Warnings After Texas School Shooting
- Stranger Things Season 4 Full Web Series Leaked Online In HD Quality
- Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date And Time In India: Fans Wait For The Most Scary Season Yet
- Stranger Things Season 4 Review For Part 1: More Horror, Drama & Emotions Go Long Way For The Best Season Yet
- David Harbour Reveals He Has Known Stranger Things Ending For Years: It's Quite Moving And Beautiful
- Stranger Things 4 First 8 Minutes Footage Reveals Truth About Eleven's Powers Developed At Hawkins Facility
- Stranger Things 4 Early Reactions: Critics Praise The 'Darkest & Scariest' Season Of The Show
- Stranger Things 4 Trailer Reveals All Secrets Of Upside-Down, Team Comes Together In Hawkins
- Stranger Things 4 Episodes Are More Than An Hour Long, Reveal Duffer Brothers
- Stranger Things 4: Netflix Unveils New Poster And Details, Show Will Release In Two Parts