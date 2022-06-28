Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: Release Date And Time Of Series Finale

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 will release this Friday, (July 1, 2022). The anticipated show is all set to release the final episodes of the season, which was first released in May 2022. The show led by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, will have the episodes premiered on Netflix at 12:30 pm IST.

The trailer released earlier this month, revealed that the team will come together in the finale episodes to fight Vecna in the Upside Down. The clip also hinted that Nancy who has fallen into a new dimension while running away from Vecna, is fine and will join the others. Meanwhile, the town continues to hunt Eddie Munson.

The clip also teased an epic showdown between Eleven and Vecna that will decide the fate of Hawkins. Volume 2 consists of two episodes called 'Chapter Eight: Papa' and 'Chapter Nine: The Piggyback', respectively. Matt and Ross Duffer wrote and directed the finale episodes which are reportedly longer than two hours each.

The final episode will end with a cliffhanger, as confirmed by Matt Duffer. During a chat with Empire Magazine, the series co-creator stated that the ending won't end with a "nice little bow" like previous seasons have, implying that things will be left unresolved ahead of the fifth and final season.

The series in the first four seasons starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo. Additionally, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, as well as Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman in pivotal and recurring roles.

Season 4 introduced a number of new actors including Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko, Tom Wlaschiha, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, Grace Van Dien, and Amybeth McNulty.

Stranger Things premiered in 2016 and will conclude its run with Season 5. While the finale has been confirmed, the producers are also teasing some potential spin-off series.