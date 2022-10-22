Tripling 3 Review: Largely Heart-Warming Dramedy With A Concocted Ending

Charu (Shernaz Patel) informs her eldest child Chandan (Sumeet Vyas) that her husband Chinmay (Kumud Mishra) and she are separating. That shocker is enough to get the three 'busy-in-their-own-soups' siblings to get all worked up, bandy together, and plan a surprise ambush on the parents.

After receiving plaudits for the prequels from fans and critics alike, the emotionally authentic slice-of-life dramedy returns with its highly anticipated new season. This 3rd season of Tripling takes the story forward into another intimate aspect of the Sharma family life. So far we've seen the three siblings at their best and worst while the parents stood firm and gave them all the emotional support they needed. But this time it's mainly about the parents and their decision to explore their own dreams individually.

Chandan, Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo), and Chitwan( Amol Parashar) land up at their parental home in the hills and find the 'lush carpeting' of home and security slowly slipping away right from under their feet. This season's 5 episodes at a short and sweet 30-35 mins each, focuses on the many hare-brained schemes the 'triplings' come up with to get their parents to stay together. Prince Pranav (Kunaal Roy Kapur), Chanchal's husband, who is battling his own Royalty related demons, also joins up with the trio to cause some heavy-duty upheaval, as is par for the course.

Sumeet Vyas' original concept and writing make the series a heart-touching exploration of modern family issues and values. There's nothing conventional in the quirks, traits, eccentricities, crazy shenanigans, and mini adventures that the live-wire characters get up to in their self-righteous justification of following their dreams. The only thing conventional here is the expectation that the parents who have been happily married for 39 years shouldn't walk out on each other at this stage in "their children's" lives. But even though that idea is the driving force of this new series, it too gets junked along the way.

The performances are natural and gravitating and they keep you engrossed in this roller-coaster ride of expectations and emotions. Unfortunately, the writing does go a little off while concocting a happy acceptance of the status quo. The bit about the boutique hotel and what transpires thereof doesn't feel logical. Even the ending here doesn't manage to work up as much affection as was done in the previous two seasons. It seems like Vyas and the team ran out of ideas somewhere along the way. Nevertheless, this series has some interesting moments, interesting lyrics, songs, music, and cinematography and manages to keep you engrossed for most of its runtime.