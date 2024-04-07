Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Prithviraj And Blessy's Film Sustains Momentum

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film penned, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This international co-production involves companies from both India and the United States. "Aadujeevitham" hit theatres on March 28, 2024, and promises a gripping cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is a cinematic adaptation of the acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, inspired by real events. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer compelled into slavery as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The film underwent a prolonged development phase starting in 2009, with Blessy expressing interest in adapting Aadujeevitham after discovering the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast during the same year, and in 2009, Blessy initiated negotiations with Benyamin and commenced work on the screenplay. However, financial constraints hindered significant progress. Blessy devoted years to securing a producer, achieving success in 2015, which propelled the project forward. Joining as producers were Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, alongside Blessy himself. A. R. Rahman contributed the film's original score and songs.

Advertisement

Filming occurred in stages from March 2018 to July 2022, spanning six schedules across the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, supplemented by scenes shot in Kerala, India. The crew faced a 70-day ordeal in the Jordanian desert from March to May 2020, trapped by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Eventually, they were repatriated to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation program. Filming wrapped up on July 14, 2022.

Advertisement

Initially, Suriya was chosen and approached for the character of Najeeb, and Blessy had discussions with him regarding the role. However, due to his busy schedule and prior commitments, he opted out. Subsequently, Prithviraj agreed to take on the role while he was filming on the sets of Pokkiri Raja (2010) in 2008.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) All Language Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life performed well on its first 10 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 53.71 crore India net.

Advertisement

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 6.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 5.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 4.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 47 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 4.01 Cr rough data

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 0.65 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 54.36 Cr



Advertisement

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu, Najeeb's wife, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother, KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

Scripted by Benyamin and helmed by Blessy, the film's cinematography was handled by Sunil K. S., with editing done by A. Sreekar Prasad, while the musical score was composed by A. R. Rahman. The production was overseen by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.