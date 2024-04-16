Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 20 Prediction: Prithviraj's Movie Sustains Positive Momentum

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This international collaboration involves companies from India and the United States. Released in theaters on March 28, 2024, "Aadujeevitham" guarantees an enthralling cinematic journey.

"Aadujeevitham" is a film adaptation of the renowned 2008 Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, which draws inspiration from true incidents. In this movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran embodies the character of Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker forced into slavery as a goat herder on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film underwent an extensive development phase that began in 2009, when Blessy expressed interest in adapting "Aadujeevitham" upon discovering the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast the same year, and by 2009, Blessy had started negotiations with Benyamin and commenced work on the screenplay. However, financial constraints impeded significant progress. Blessy dedicated years to securing a producer, achieving success in 2015, which propelled the project forward. Joining as producers were Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, alongside Blessy himself. A. R. Rahman contributed to the film's original score and songs.

From March 2018 to July 2022, filming unfolded in stages across six schedules, traversing the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, with additional scenes captured in Kerala, India. The crew encountered a 70-day challenge in the Jordanian desert from March to May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Eventually, they were repatriated to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation program. Filming concluded on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) All Language Box Office Collection Day 20 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life performed well on its first 19 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 75.02 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 6.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 5.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 4.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 47 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 4.95 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.9 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.05 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 2 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 21.15 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 1.65 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 1.85 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 19 [3rd Monday] ₹ 1.27 Cr rough data

Day 20 [3rd Tuesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 75.02 Cr

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran portraying Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu, Najeeb's wife, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother, KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

Written by Benyamin and directed by Blessy, the film's cinematography was managed by Sunil K. S., edited by A. Sreekar Prasad, and the musical score was composed by A. R. Rahman. The production was supervised by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams, operating under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.